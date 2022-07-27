Shawn Mendes cancels rest of Wonder world tour to focus on health

He was set to tour the U.S. through late October before heading to Europe.

After postponing several weeks' worth of shows to focus on his mental health, Shawn Mendes is canceling the rest of his world tour.

The "Treat You Better" singer told fans on social media that he "was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be" after a long pause due to the pandemic.

"After speaking with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger," Mendes wrote.

Mendes, 23, was scheduled for dozens of shows on his "Wonder" world tour before announcing the postponement earlier in July. He was set to tour North America through late October before heading to Europe.

"This doesn't mean I won't be making new music, and I can't wait to see you on tour in the future," Mendes wrote. "I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I've taken the right time to heal."

Mendes been open about his mental health with fans this year. In an April tweet, he said he sometimes asks himself what he should be doing with his life.