It turns out maybe oppression isn’t sexy after all.

Online retailer Yandy listed a "Brave Red Maiden" Halloween costume for nearly $65, referencing the garb women forced into surrogacy wear in Hulu's series "The Handmaid's Tale." The provocative rendition includes a red cape, mini dress and white bonnet.

"An upsetting dystopian future has emerged where women no longer have a say," the description reads. "However, we say be bold and speak your mind in this exclusive Brave Red Maiden costume."

The Halloween costume instantly sparked outraged across social media.

One Twitter user shared a screenshot of the costume and asked "why," sarcastically adding "nothing like a sexy rape victim for Halloween fun."

Another user said, "This is so far from the point I can't even," while another added, "Our society doesn't take the rape of real women seriously, why should they take the rape of fictional women seriously?"

Yandy responded to the brewing controversy by removing the listing from its site. The Phoenix-based company issued an apology in place of the previous link to the costume.

"Over the last few hours, it has become obvious that our “Yandy Brave Red Maiden Costume” is being seen as a symbol of women's oppression, rather than an expression of women's empowerment," the clothing retailer said. "This is unfortunate, as it was not our intention on any level."

The statement continued: "Given the sincere, heartfelt response, supported by numerous personal stories we've received, we are removing the costume from our site."

The iconic red cloak from Margaret Atwood’s "The Handmaid's Tale" has become a feminist symbol of protest against women's oppression around the world. Recently, demonstrators donned the costume outside Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination hearing.

In fact, Yandy revealed the symbol of resistance influenced the Halloween costume many have deemed distasteful.

"Our initial inspiration to create the piece was through witnessing its use in recent months as a powerful protest image," the statement said.

Yandy continued: "We support our customers being comfortable in their skin, regardless of who they are or what they choose to wear. Our corporate ideology is rooted in female empowerment, and gender empowerment overall."

