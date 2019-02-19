SAN DIEGO — Police say more than a dozen people were trapped on a ride at SeaWorld in San Diego Monday night.

As many as 30 people reportedly became stuck on the Bayside Skyride. The ride is a series of gondolas that travel on suspension lines over Mission Bay.

Dozens of firefighters were working to rescue those trapped above the waters. Lifeguards were also in position in the water below the aerial tram assisting in the rescue.

Lifeguards were reportedly using at least two boats for the rescue.

The San Diego Fire Department told KFMB that high winds seem to have caused the problem.

According to KFMB meteorologist Shawn Styles, water temperature in Mission Bay was around 58 to 59 degrees at the time of the problem.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.