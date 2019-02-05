Big Bird, Elmo and the stars of “Sesame Street” can finally tell fans how to get to Sesame Street now that it’s real street in New York City.

In celebration of their 50th anniversary, the show’s Muppets joined city mayor Bill de Blasio Wednesday in renaming the intersection of 63rd Street and Broadway as Sesame Street.

During the unveiling ceremony, Mayor de Blasio also officially made May 1 Sesame Street Day.

“Fifty years of making people’s lives better, 50 years of helping children believe in themselves,” CNN reported him saying at the event.

The renaming came soon after “Sesame Street” announced a 10-city trip that will start on June 1 in new York and then has Saturday celebrations in Washington, D.C., on June 8; Pittsburgh on June 15; Detroit on June 22; Chicago on June 29; Dallas on July 6; Kansas City on July 13; Denver on July 20; Seattle on July 27 and Los Angeles on Aug. 3.

The 50th season of "Sesame Street" kicks off in November with a star-studded primetime special that will include new takes on classic segments and visits from "Sesame Street" icons.

