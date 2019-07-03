WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — A tractor-trailer carrying Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey bottles crashed Thursday in Massachusetts,

WBZ in Boston reports the crash closed Interstate 495 S. in Westborough, Massachusetts for several hours as the scene was cleared.

Only minor injuries were reported, and no whiskey was lost.

The Westboro Fire Department told WBZ-TV that there were 2,800 bottles inside the truck at the time of the crash, but they were empty.

RELATED: Beer truck overturns, spilling suds into the street

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.