United States Secret Service director Randolph 'Tex' Alles is leaving the Trump administration.

Several administration officials told CNN that President Donald Trump told acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to fire Alles.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed in a statement that Alles "will be leaving shortly."

"United States Secret Service director Randolph "Tex" Alles has done a great job at the agency over the last two years, and the President is thankful for his over 40 years of service to the country," the statement read. Sanders added that the president has selected James M. Murray, "a career member of the USSS," to take over as director of the Secret Service starting in May.

Alles, a retired Marine Corps major general who was appointed two years ago, reported directly to Homeland Security Director Kirstjen Nielsen.

Nielsen resigned Sunday night amid Trump's growing frustration over the number of immigrants illegally crossing the border.

Officials told the Associated Press that Alles' departure stems from a personality conflict within the agency. They said it was unrelated to the resignation of Nielsen and a recent security breach at the president's private club in Florida.

An administration official told NBC News the decision to get Alles' resignation was made 10 to 14 days ago and "not based on any single event."

After Nielsen's departure, an empowered Stephen Miller, the immigration hawk White House senior adviser, is also eyeing the removal of Lee Francis Cissna, according to two of the people. Cissna is director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, which runs the legal immigration system.

