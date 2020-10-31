Sean Connery, the iconic James Bond actor, dead at 90

The legendary Scottish actor immortalized novelist Ian Fleming's British agent character 007 in films since the early 60s.

Scottish Bafta-winning James Bond actor Sir Sean Connery has died at age 90. The BBC reported the news citing Connery's family.

Connery played the role of the legendary British spy from 1962 until 1983, the Independent reported.

In 1988, Connery won an Oscar for best supporting actor after playing an Irish police officer in The Untouchables.

In 1989, at the age of 59, People magazine declared the actor the magazine's "sexiest man alive."

In 2000, the actor was knighted by Britain's Queen Elizabeth at Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh, Scotland, adorned in full Scottish dress, including the green and black plaid kilt belonging to his mother's MacLeod clan.

Connery was known to be a fervent supporter of Scotland's independence. Tattooed on the actor's arm were the words "Scotland Forever," when he served in the Royal Navy.