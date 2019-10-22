An IPS school bus transporting students crashed into a building on the east side Tuesday morning.

The bus hit the Cash America pawn shop. Police do not expect foul play.

It happened just before 7 a.m. near the intersection of 16th & Emerson.

The bus and a car were going west on 16th Street when both vehicles turned south at the same time and hit each other. The car the hit the building, and the bus rammed through the wall of the shop.

There were 26 Arsenal Tech High School students on the bus at the time of the crash. IMPD confirmed none of the students suffered injuries.

Students waited outside for another bus to arrive so they could get to school.

The bus driver and an adult monitor on the bus were also uninjured.

Frank Young/WTHR

This is a developing story and will be updated.