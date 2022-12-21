Santa Claus will have to be extra-cautious of one crowded roof

This lucky duck delights all of the local residents, CNN Newsource reports.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRISTOL, Tenn. — When it comes to a Christmas animal, many people first think of a reindeer.

After all, they're the ones that literally do the heavy lifting of Santa Claus' sleigh.

But for one Tennessee neighborhood, it's a duck... A very big duck to be precise.

Jonah Rasnake, of Bristol, has been placing a massive inflatable waterbird wearing a Christmas hat on his roof to help usher in the holiday.

Rasnake says he bought the duck seven years ago on a lark and put it up there.

This isn't the original duck, that one had to be replaced after all the wear and tear it took couldn't be fixed.

Not even with......duct tape.

So a successor, you could call it a "lucky duck" was chosen, and put back up on the top of Rasnake's house much to the delight of local residents.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.