These San Antonio institutions are teaming up to raise money for Maui

The death toll in the Lahaina wildfires has surpassed 100.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo, Witte Museum and Tobin Center are partnering with a local nonprofit to raise money for "children and families that have had their lives traumatically disrupted" by the wildfires that tore through Lahaina, Hawaii this month.

The effort is being called the Imua Maui Relief Fund, facilitated by a Maui-based organization that will ensure the money directly benefits those affected. The Will Smith Foundation, which works to benefit children in Texas, Hawaii and Africa, is also involved in the collaborative callout for donations.

We are proud to partner with the San Antonio Zoo, The Witte Museum, and The Will Smith Foundation to support and... Posted by Tobin Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, August 17, 2023

The wildfires incinerated the historic town of Lahaina and killed more than 100 people, according to local authorities. Search efforts are ongoing.

You can donate to the Imua Maui Relief Fund here.

Other local ways to help

Other Alamo City businesses are organizing their own efforts to send money to those affected by the Hawaii wildfires.

On Sept. 8, the American Legion Alamo Post 2 will host a fish fry fundraiser to help locals' families in Hawaii. On August 18, August 25 and Sept. 1, Kain Na Filipino Cuisine (9323 Perrin Beitel Road) will sell Spam meals and donate the proceeds to affected Hawaiians.

Donations can also be made through the Red Cross here.

Related Articles Maui's emergency services chief resigns after facing criticism for not activating sirens during fire

>TRENDING ON KENS 5 YOUTUBE:

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.