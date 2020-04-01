NEW YORK — A New York State Police investigator died on New Year's Day from cancer stemming from his service at the World Trade Center following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Ryan D. Fortini was 42 years old.

Fortini was assigned to help with search and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center site in New York City, according to a news release.

In July 2015, he retired from the New York State Police after 16 years of service. Authorities said his illness was worsening.

Fortini is survived by his fiancee, parents, brother and sister.

RELATED: 18 years later, America vows to 'never forget' 9/11

RELATED: Jon Stewart: 'We can stop penalizing' 9/11 responders after victims' fund passes

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter