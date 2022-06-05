Ukrainian UPS store owner raises more than $13,000 for humanitarian aid in home country ravaged by war

Anna Stamps is an active member of Ukrainian San Antonio, a nonprofit that's been at the forefront of spreading awareness about the Russian invasion.

SAN ANTONIO — A Ukrainian-owned UPS store in San Antonio has raised thousands of dollars in two months as a way to help those impacted by the ongoing war prompted by Russia’s military invasion.

Anna Stamps and her husband, Rai, run the UPS store off Lockhill Selma Road in Castle Hills. The couple first met in Anna’s hometown of Chernivtsi, in western Ukraine.

In March, the Stamps launched a fundraiser asking customers during each transaction whether they wished to donate toward the humanitarian effort.

Millions of Ukrainian families have been displaced from their homes and country, fleeing to mostly neighboring nations such as Poland and Romania.

The U.S. has committed to taking in up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, which is a miniscule fraction compared to the more than 3 million refugees in Poland alone.

“I’m touched to the bottom of my heart knowing how many kind people in San Antonio and we have such a great community here that supports and believes victory in Ukraine and bravery of my people,” Stamps said.

The funds will be distributed to the Red Cross, the UN Refugee Agency, UNICEF and Ukrainian San Antonio.