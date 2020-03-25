MOSCOW, Russia — A 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Russia's far eastern Kuril Islands on Wednesday and a tsunami warning was issued for the closest shores.

A tsunami watch was issued for Hawaii, but was canceled 46 minutes later.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck 136 miles south-southeast of Severo on the Kuril chain north of Japan. It was 37 miles deep.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said hazardous tsunami waves were possible within 1,000 kilometers of the quake's epicenter.

It said earthquakes of this strength in the past have caused tsunamis far from the epicenter, and the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center was analyzing the event to determine the level of danger.

