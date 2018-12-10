WINDSOR, England — Princess Eugenie married tequila executive Jack Brooksbank in a solemn ceremony at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle Friday.

The 28-year-old bride, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, is ninth in line to the British throne. She wore a gown by British designers Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos and a diamond and emerald encrusted tiara.

The queen and her husband, Prince Philip, attended the wedding, along with other senior royals.

PHOTOS: Wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: The bride Princess Eugenie of York with her father Prince Andrew, Duke of York arrives by car for her Royal wedding to Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Prince Andrew, Duke of York walks his daughter Princess Eugenie of York down the aisle at the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Princess Eugenie of York arrives for her marriage to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Princess Eugenie smiles as Jack Brooksbank put the ring on her finger during their wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank during their wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie of York exchange rings during their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Princess Eugenie walks down the aisle with her father, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Princess Eugenie of York passes her bouquet to bridesmaid Savannah Phillips during her wedding to Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie of York kneel during their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie of York receive a blessing from Archbishop of York John Sentamu during their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank marry at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Dean of Windsor, David Conner (R) presides over the wedding ceremony of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The couple got engaged in January when Brooksbank, 32, proposed during a holiday trip to Nicaragua in Central America. They had dated for seven years.

Crowds gathered outside Windsor Castle ahead of Britain's second royal wedding of the year on a gusty day that required early arrivals to hold onto their elegant hats as they crossed the manicured grounds.

The queen will host a champagne luncheon for the newlyweds shortly after the ceremony.

The couple married in the same venue used in May by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who is now known as the Duchess of Sussex. The royal standard was flying atop the complex Friday, indicating that the queen was in residence.

Harry and Meghan are attending, along with Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge. Their 5-year-old son, Prince George, will be a page boy, and Princess Charlotte, 3, will be one of six bridesmaids.

Eugenie, 28, works at a contemporary art gallery. Her sister, Princess Beatrice, served as maid of honor. They are the daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, who are divorced but enjoy an amicable relationship.

PHOTOS: Princess Eugenie's wedding arrivals
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh arrive to attend the wedding of Britain's Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018. (JONATHAN BRADY/AFP/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh arrive ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, arrive to attend the wedding of Britain's Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018. (AARON CHOWN/AFP/Getty Images)
Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (L) and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, take their seats inside St George's Chapel ahead of the wedding of Britain's Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on October 12, 2018. (Photo by Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read JONATHAN BRADY/AFP/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrive ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Sarah, Duchess of York, mother of Princess Eugenie of York, arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Adrian Dennis - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Princess Beatrice of York and her mother Sarah Ferguson (R) arrive in their car to the Royal wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Wedding guests take their seats inside St George's Chapel ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: (L-R) James Cook, Cara Delevingne and Derek Blasberg arrive ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: British comedian and writer Stephen Fry (C-R) arrives with his husband comedian Elliott Spencer ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Gwen Field, Robbie Williams and Ayda Field arrive ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Emma Louise Connolly and Oliver Proudlock arrive ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Matt Crossick - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: British comedian and writer Stephen Fry (R) arrives with his husband comedian Elliott Spencer ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Adrian Dennis - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Eric Buterbaugh and Demi Moore arrive ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Members of the public wait on the Long Walk at Cambridge Gate in Windsor ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: A photographer takes a photo a woman holding a Union Jack flag holding scarf and a sign of congratulations near the Queen Victoria statue ahead of the Royal wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Liv Tyler arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Matt Crossick - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Naomi Campbell arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Guests arrive ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Crowds gather behind the barrier ahead of the Royal wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Guests arrive ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: A woman looks out of a window holding the Union Jack flag ahead of the Royal wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Members of a singing group The Charlalalas are interviewed outside ahead of the Royal wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: A photographer takes a photo of John Loughrey holding a Union Jack flag holding scarf and a sign of congratulations near the Queen Victoria statue ahead of the Royal wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Royal supporters get into position outside of Windsor Castle ahead of the Royal wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Eugenie told ITV, which broadcast the hour-long service in Britain, that she was both excited and a bit on edge.

"It's nerve-wracking and a bit scary and all the things that come with getting married, but at the end of the day you get to marry the person you love," she said.

The couple has invited 1,200 members of the public to come onto the castle grounds for a closer glimpse of proceedings. They also plan to take a carriage ride through parts of Windsor after the ceremony.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.