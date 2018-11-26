According to a report from NJ 101.5, Rider University recently polled students about what franchises they'd like to see on campus. One of the most popular results was Chick-fil-A, the fast food restaurant that boasts the slogan "EAT MOR CHIKIN."

But university officials say that will not happen. In fact, the chain was removed as an option from the survey the second time around, the report said.

Rider has refused to let a Chick-fil-A open on campus due to their corporate values, specifically those relating to the LGBT community, not aligning with the university, according to NJ 101.5.

"Chick-fil-A was removed as one of the options based on the company's record widely perceived to be in opposition to the LGBTQ+ community," according to a letter to the Rider community from President Gregory G. Dell’Omo and Vice President for Student Affairs Leanna Fenneberg. "We fully acknowledge an organization’s right to hold these beliefs, just as we acknowledge the right for individuals in our community and elsewhere to also personally hold the same beliefs."

Chick-fil-A, and it's late founder S. Truett Cathy, hold strong Christian beliefs. The chain does not open any of its locations on Sundays, and it has a history of donating money to Christian groups that opposed same-sex marriage. This led to many companies cutting ties with them as well as boycotts of the restaurant itself.

And this is not the first time a Chick-fil-A franchise has sparked controversy on a New Jersey college campus. According to the Galloway Patch, a Stockton University campus was highly opposed by students in 2012. It remains open to this day.

