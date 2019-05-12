HONOLULU — According to reports, three people were injured and one person was killed Wednesday during a shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Honolulu.

The base was placed on lockdown and a public address system urged people to take cover around 2:30 p.m.

According to the reports, the shooter opened fire at the shipyard and injured three people.

A witness said the gunman then shot and killed himself, reports said.

