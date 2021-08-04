No confirmed sightings after reports of monkeys on the loose in Cincinnati

A viral video had social media in a frenzy over reports of monkeys on the loose in Cincinnati overnight. So far, police haven't found anything.

WASHINGTON — A viral video and multiple 911 calls had police on the lookout Thursday morning after reports of a handful of monkeys on the loose in Cincinnati, Ohio.

But several hours later, authorities haven't found anything, according to local reports.

Officers received at least two calls about monkeys spotted in a cemetery in the West Prince Hill section of the city on Wednesday night, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Witnesses told WLWT that there appeared to be five of the supposed primates, which people said were about five feet tall, but seemed to be different breeds.

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden told Fox19 that if there were monkeys on the loose, the primates didn't come from them, but officers reached out to the zoo after the reports for help.

A video circulating on Facebook allegedly showed the monkeys in a tree.

Cincinnati police Sgt. Jacob Hicks told the Enquirer police have not received any first-person reports of the monkeys on the loose and haven't heard from anyone claiming to be an owner of missing monkeys.