Actor Burt Reynolds died at the age of 82, his agent told multiple news organizations.

Reynolds' manager told Us Weekly and The Hollywood Reporter that he died of cardiac arrest on Thursday at Jupiter Medical in Florida. His family was reportedly by his side.

Reynolds is best known for his famed role in the 1972 Oscar best-picture nominee Deliverance.

Both Reynolds' legendary career and personal life have seen breathless runs and painful rocks. Many are alluded to through the fictional faded movie star Vic Edwards, who has an existential crisis after being tricked into attending a comically low-rent movie festival in The Last Movie Star (on DirectTV now and video on demand Tuesday; opens Friday in theaters in New York and Los Angeles).

This story is developing.

