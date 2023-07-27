Trader Joe's recalls 10K cases of broccoli cheddar soup for possibly containing bugs

This marks the second major recall by the grocery store in one week.

WASHINGTON — Trader Joe's issued a recall on its "Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup" after discovering it could potentially contain insects.

The grocery chain alerted consumers on Thursday about the recall and said that no adverse health effects have been reported.

More than 10,000 cases of the 20-ounce product are being recalled, according to the FDA report. The soups were distributed in Florida, California, Texas, Washington, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Illinois.

Winter Garden's Quality Foods, the soup's manufacturer, initiated the recall and said the product "has insects in the frozen broccoli florets."

The recalled soups have varying expiration dates ranging from Jul. 18., 2023 to Sept. 15., 2023. Trader Joe's urged consumers who may have the affected product to discard it or return it to the grocery store for a full refund.

This marks the second major recall by the grocery store in one week. On Tuesday, Trader Joe's issued a recall on its "Almond Windmill Cookies" and its "Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies" for possibly containing rocks.

Earlier this year, they also recalled their frozen "Organic Tropical Fruit Blend" after the supplier of their strawberries announced the fruit carried a risk of hepatitis A contamination.