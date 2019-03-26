Rapper Tech N9ne had to tell fans and even family via Twitter that he was OK Monday after the death of another rapper, going by the similar moniker Tech 9.

“This Tech N9ne is going through customs back in the U.S. coming from Canada, coming from Europe,” Tech N9ne, whose real name is Aaron Dontez Yates and who is from Kansas City, said in a video posted to Twitter. “My family’s calling my phone wondering if I’m OK. I’m OK. Condolences go out to battle rapper Tech 9.”

The death of Tech 9, whose real name is Akeem Mickens and who hails from Philadelphia, was reported Monday. The announcement came via social media by rapper Buttah From Da Block.

Circumstances of Mickens' death were not immediately known.