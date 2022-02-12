Law enforcement sources told NBC the rapper was among those shot in West Hollywood.

LOS ANGELES — Rapper, Kodak Black, along with three others, was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning outside of a West Hollywood restaurant, NBC News reports.

Law enforcement sources familiar with the case reported that Kodak Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, and three others, were shot after a fight erupted outside of a club in the 400 block of N. La Cienaga Boulevard at around 2:45 a.m.

The shooting happened following a Justin Bieber after party, CBS Los Angeles reports.

The LAPD said in a press release that during the fight, gunshots were fired by an unknown person who left the scene.

Two of the people who were shot were transported to the local hospital. Police later discovered that two additional people who were injured went to the hospital by private car. Each of the four people injured by gunfire was listed in stable condition, the press release said.

A spokesperson for LAPD told CBS LA a 19-year-old man, 20-year-old man and 60-year-old man, in addition to Kapri (Kodak Black), were among those injured.

CBS LA said the after party reportedly took place at The Nice Guy restaurant. Bieber performed a concert whose audience reportedly included the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Drake and Khloe Kardashian.

Detectives are asking witnesses to come forward to help them identify the gunman. Videos posted on social media show Kapri, who is 24, was among a group of people involved in the fight. The party followed Bieber’s concert, which was part of a Super Bowl-week party dubbed “Homecoming Weekend.”