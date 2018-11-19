PARADISE, Calif. — The search for remains of victims of the devastating Northern California wildfire has taken on new urgency as rain in the forecast could complicate those efforts while also bringing relief to firefighters on the front lines.

Up to 400 people fanned out Sunday to search the ash and rubble where homes once stood before flames roared through the Sierra foothills town of Paradise and surrounding communities, killing at least 77 people in the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.

Wearing white coveralls, hard hats and masks, teams of volunteers and search and rescue crews poked through the smoky debris for fragments of bone before rains can wash them away or turn loose, dry ash into a thick paste. The so-called Camp Fire has destroyed more than 10,500 homes.

A team of 10 volunteers, accompanied by a cadaver dog, went from house to house in the charred landscape. They scrutinized the rubble in five-minute sweeps, using sticks to move aside debris and focused on vehicles, bathtubs and what was left of mattresses.

When no remains were found, they spray-painted a large, orange "0'' near the house and moved on.

Robert Panak, a volunteer on a team from Napa County, said he tried to picture the house before it burned and think where people might have hidden. His morning search was fruitless, but he wasn't deterred.

"I just think about the positives, bringing relief to the families, closure," Panak said.

Sheriff Kory Honea said it was within the "realm of possibility" that officials would never know the exact death toll from the blaze. He also questioned whether the search for remains could be completed by midweek when rain is forecast.

"As much as I wish that we could get through all of this before the rains come, I don't know if that's possible," Honea said.

About 1,000 names remain on a list of people unaccounted for more than a week after the fire began in Butte County about 140 miles (225 kilometers) north of San Francisco, authorities said.

Authorities don't believe all those on the list are missing and the roster dropped by 300 on Sunday as more people were located or got in touch to say they weren't missing.

On Sunday afternoon, more than 50 people gathered at a memorial for the victims at First Christian Church in Chico, where a banner on the altar read, "We will rise from the ashes."

People hugged and shed tears as Pastor Jesse Kearns recited a prayer for first firefighters, rescuers and search teams: "We ask for continued strength as they are growing weary right now."

Paul Stavish, who retired three months ago from a Silicon Valley computer job and moved to Paradise, placed a battery-powered votive candle on the altar as a woman played piano and sang "Amazing Grace."

PHOTOS: Items left behind from the California wildfires Firefighters discover a Purple Heart and other medals of valor at a burned property in Paradise, north of Sacramento, California on November 09, 2018. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) A California license plate is seen partially buried in a pile of ash at a burned residence after the Camp fire tore through the region in Paradise, California on November 12, 2018. Burned cars litter a road during the Camp fire in Paradise, California on November 12, 2018. Yuba and Butte County Sheriff officers inspect a burned vehicle after discovering remains nearby in Concow, California, on November 11, 2018 after the Camp fire ripped through the area. PARKHILL, CA - NOVEMBER 11: A burned out car sits next gas pumps at a gas station that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 11, 2018 near Parkhill, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) TOPSHOT - A burned vehicle is seen at the remains of a residence after the Camp fire tore through the area in Paradise, California, on November 10, 2018. - Firefighters in California on November 10 battled raging blazes at both ends of the state that have left at least nine people dead and thousands of homes destroyed, but there was little hope of containing the flames anytime soon. So far, all nine fatalities were reported in the town of Paradise, in Butte County, where more than 6,700 buildings, most of them residences, have been consumed by the late-season inferno, which is now California's most destructive fire on record. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) TOPSHOT - Burnt out vehicles are seen on the side of the road in Paradise, California after the Camp fire tore through the area on November 10, 2018. - Firefighters in California on November 10 battled raging blazes at both ends of the state that have left at least nine people dead and thousands of homes destroyed, but there was little hope of containing the flames anytime soon. So far, all nine fatalities were reported in the town of Paradise, in Butte County, where more than 6,700 buildings, most of them residences, have been consumed by the late-season inferno, which is now California's most destructive fire on record. A burned out Jack In The Box restaurant is seen in downtown Paradise, California, after the Camp fire tore through on November 10, 2018. PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 10: A statue remains in front of a home that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 10, 2018 in Paradise, California. A partially melted license plate hangs on an abandoned burned-out vehicle on the side of a road in Paradise, north of Sacramento, California on November 09, 2018. A gargoyle statue is seen among a property smoldering rubble in Paradise, north of Sacramento, California on November 09, 2018. A patriotic wheel is seen on a burned vehicle abandoned on the side of a road in Paradise, north of Sacramento, California on November 09, 2018. Abandoned burned-out cars and school bus sit on the side of a road in Paradise, north of Sacramento, California on November 09, 2018. An abandoned burned-out school bus sits on the side of a road in Paradise, north of Sacramento, California on November 09, 2018. A flag blows in the wind at the burned remains of a car dealership in Paradise, north of Sacramento, California on November 09, 2018. A statue is seen on a smouldering property as the Camp fire tears through Paradise, California on November 8, 2018. The Blackbear Diner burns as the Camp fire tears through Paradise, California on November 8, 2018. Following the Camp Fire, figurines rest atop a scorched car on Pearson Road, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) A melted bumper is seen on a car parked at a burned out gas station as the Camp fire tears through Paradise, California on November 8, 2018. A sign on Highway 191 in Paradise, Calif., warns looters to stay away after the Camp Fire destroyed the town, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. (Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee via AP) As the Camp Fire burns nearby, a scorched gas pump rests on its cradle near Pulga, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. A scorched vehicle sits parked at a used car dealership after a wildfire burned through Paradise, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Flames consume a car dealership as the Camp Fire tears through Paradise, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018.

Stavish, his wife and three dogs managed to escape the fire, but the house is gone. He said he was thinking of the dead and also mourning the warm, tight-knit community.

"This is not just a few houses getting burned," he said. "The whole town is gone."

Hundreds of search and recovery personnel are involved in the effort, going to homes where they received tips that someone might have died.

But they are also doing a more comprehensive, "door-to-door" and "car-to-car" search of areas, said Joe Moses, a commander with the Monterey County Sheriff's Office, who is helping oversee the search and rescue effort.

The search area is huge, Moses said, with many structures that need to be checked.

The fire also burned many places to the ground, creating a landscape unique to many search-and- rescue personnel, he said.

"Here we're looking for very small parts and pieces, and so we have to be very diligent and systematic in how we do your searches," he said Friday.

The death count only grew by one Sunday and firefighters managed to expand containment to 65 percent of the 234 square mile (606 sq. kilometers) burn zone.

Rain was forecast for midweek in the Paradise area. The National Weather Service said the area could get 20 mph (32 kph) sustained winds and 40 mph (64 kph) gusts, which could make it hard for crews to keep making progress against the blaze.

___

Associated Press journalists Christopher Weber and Brian Melley in Los Angeles contributed.

