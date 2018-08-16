Aretha Franklin, the multi-Grammy Award-winning singer who has been dubbed "The Queen of Soul" died Thursday, her publicist confirmed. She was 76.

Franklin was born in Memphis, Tenn., on March 25, 1942.

Franklin's classic hits include “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “Chain Of Fools,” “Think,” and “Respect." Her popularity stayed strong with “Freeway Of Love,” and the George Michael duet “I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)."

She won 18 Grammy awards including a lifetime achievement award. Five of her songs are in the Grammy Hall of Fame.

When Rolling Stone Magazine listed its 100 greatest singers of all time in 2010, they put her No. 1.

"Aretha has everything — the power, the technique," Rolling Stone wrote. "She is honest with everything she says. Everything she's thinking or dealing with is all in the music, from 'Chain of Fools' to 'Respect' to her live performances."

She was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom -- America's highest civilian honor -- in 2005 by President George W. Bush.

