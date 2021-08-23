PSL is back: Here's what's on Starbucks' fall menu this year

It's that time of year again. Starbucks has released its fall lineup, including the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte.

DENVER — Autumn has arrived at Starbucks.

Starbucks has released its menu of fall signature drinks, including the Pumpkin Spice Latte.

The popular drink will return to Starbucks stores in the United States and Canada on Tuesday.

Other autumn menu items include the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and Pumpkin Scone.

New this year is the Apple Crisp Macchiato, which offers "comfort to the core with layered flavors of apple and brown sugar melding like the filling of a gooey apple pie in harmony with espresso, steamed milk and a caramelized-spiced-apple drizzle for a nostalgic autumn pick-me-up."

Starbucks fall menu products

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Pumpkin Scone

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin

Pumpkin Loaf

Apple Crisp Macchiato

This is the latte's 18th year on top of Starbucks' fall menu.

Starbucks is also releasing pumpkin spice-flavored ground, packaged, and ready-to-drink products at grocery stores as well as the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Non-Dairy Creamer and Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Concentrate.

Introducing the Pumpkin Love O’ Meter, a quiz that separates the pumpkin likers from the pumpkin lovers. Find out where you fall. https://t.co/aImt4ouAMN pic.twitter.com/ghM41CkANe — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) August 23, 2021

Dunkin' is already selling its fall lineup. The company already released its signature pumpkin spice latte and fall menu last Wednesday.

This year's lineup at Dunkin' includes the new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and returning favorite Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, as well as classic Pumpkin Flavored Coffees, Donut, Muffin and Munchkins Donut Hole Treats.

New Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Refreshers, new Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Coconut Refreshers and an Apple Cider Donut will also be available.

Dunkin' said through Sept. 14, all guests can enjoy a medium Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew or medium Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte for $3 while supplies last.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.