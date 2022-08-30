Pumpkin grower paddles giant gourd down river hoping to break Guinness World Record

Duane Hansen paddled 38 miles in the pumpkin on Saturday to celebrate his 60th birthday.

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. — A man in Nebraska is going for a big, orange world record, hoping Guinness World Records certifies his trip down the Missouri river in a hollowed-out pumpkin as the longest such trip ever.

He set out from the city of Bellevue at about 7:30 a.m. in the morning and arrived in Nebraska City about eleven hours later.

The makeshift vessel had the name 'SS Berta' written on the back and a cup-holder carved into the hull.

The previous Guinness World Record for longest journey by pumpkin boat was 25.5 miles.

A spokesperson for Guinness World Records says they have gotten Hansen's application for the title and are awaiting evidence to review it.

'Berta' the pumpkin weighed 846 pounds.

