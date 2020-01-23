SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — It appears a man from Naples jumped from the 10th story deck of a Royal Caribbean Cruise ship.

CBS News reporter David Begnaud tweeted the new information Thursday morning.

Begnaud reported that the United States Coast Guard said surveillance video shows a "clean jump" by the man, whose name has not been released.

Coast Guard divers recovered the man's body just off Puerto Rico’s north shore.

Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad told The Associated Press the incident involved the Oasis of the Seas ship operated by Royal Caribbean International.

Castrodad says the vessel was in San Juan Bay.

Not long after the incident, Royal Caribbean crews gathered passengers at muster stations to conduct a roll call in an effort to identify the man.

Begnaud reports the ship has been hosting an Atlantis Events cruise that caters to the LGBTQ+ community.

