GUAYANILLA, Puerto Rico — A soaring stone arch collapsed into the sea as a 5.8 magnitude earthquake shook Puerto Rico.

The earthquake hit the island early Monday morning. It was the strongest yet to hit the U.S. territory that's been shaking for the past week.

The quake triggered small landslides, caused power outages and cracked and jolted some homes and buildings. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

An iconic beachside rock formation didn't survive the quake, however. Punta Ventana, or "Window Point," collapsed, the New York Times reported. The "natural wonder" is in the town of Guayanilla and was shaped like a round stone window.

Denniza Colon, 22, told the Miami Herald that Punta Ventana was one of the biggest tourism draws in the town.

Another notable earthquake, at 4.6 magnitude, was recorded Monday afternoon southeast of Indios, Puerto Rico. There were no immediate reports of damage.

