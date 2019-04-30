Longtime pro surfer Sunny Garcia has been hospitalized, according to the World Surf League.

In a tweet, the league confirmed "with heavy hearts" that Garcia is in the intensive care unit. The league didn't specify what led to his hospitalization, or where he was admitted.

"Sunny has always been a great champion of surfing, both in and out of the water," the league said in a tweet. "Our prayers are with him and his loved ones at this deeply challenging time."

The 49-year-old Hawaiian has been surfing professionally for more than three decades. He's won the Triple Crown of Surfing six times, and won the World Surf League's world championship in 2000. He was inducted into Hawaii's Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.