LONDON, UK — The youngest member of Britain's royal family, Archie Mountabatten-Windsor, was christened Saturday in a private family ceremony at Windsor Castle.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son," a post on the couple's official Instagram account stated.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced criticism recently for not giving the public a glimpse of the event and declining to reveal the names of Archie's godparents.

The Instagram post added that they thank everyone for their kindness in celebrating this special moment and felt fortunate "to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie."

One photo featured several members of the royal family gathered together including Archie and his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with Megan's mom and Harry's dad, Prince Charles. Prince William and Kate Middleton were also in the family photo.

Another intimate photo showed Harry and Megan, with Archie, in the Rose Garden at Windsor Castle.

Archie wore a lace and satin christening gown that was also used for his cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Archie was born May 6 and is seventh in line to the British throne.