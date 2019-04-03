President Trump is tweeting his sympathies to residents of the Southeastern US after a deadly severe weather system left devastating damage in its wake.

"To the great people of Alabama and surrounding areas: Please be careful and safe," he posted. "Tornadoes and storms were truly violent and more could be coming. To the families and friends of the victims, and to the injured, God bless you all!

A line of strong thunderstorms moved across the southeast Sunday afternoon ahead of a front bringing cold temperatures. The system triggered a slew of tornado warnings in the south metro Atlanta area, as well as central Georgia.

Just across the state line in Alabama, at least two storm cells - likely tornadoes - left at least 22 people dead. Among them, is an 8-year-old girl, according to NBC affiliate WSMF.

The system carved a path of damage from there into parts of Columbus, Talbotton, Fort Valley, Georgia and more.

One resident of Talbotton told 11Alive news he has lived in the city for nearly 50 years and had never seen destruction like that left behind from Sunday's storms.

"It looks like a war zone," he said.

