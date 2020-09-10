x
President Trump plans to hold in-person event Saturday at White House

President Trump will reportedly address a group from a White House balcony for an event on "law and order."

WASHINGTON — On Saturday, President Donald Trump is planning to hold his first in-person event since testing positive for the coronavirus.

Two weeks after the Rose Garden event that is now considered a “superspreader,” Trump is planning to convene another large crowd outside the White House for an event on “law and order.” That’s despite the ongoing White House COVID-19 outbreak.

An official says Trump will address the group from a White House balcony. The official declined to say how many people had been invited.

White House doctor Sean Conley said in a memo Thursday that, “based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting,” he “fully anticipate(d) the President’s safe return to public engagements” as soon as Saturday.

Trump said during a Thursday interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity that he is already planning rallies, too.

The White House and South Lawn on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)