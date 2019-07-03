A new study has found that a child may be more at risk for autism and depression later in life if their mother was hospitalized with an infection during her pregnancy.

The study was conducted by researchers at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, WA and the Sahlgrenska Academy in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Previous studies have found that specific infections, such as the herpes virus, can cause fetal brain injury and abnormal brain development, plus an increased risk for some psychiatric disorders.

But the new findings suggest any infection the mother suffers during pregnancy could increase a child's risk of developing autism or depression at some point in their life.

The researchers used the hospital records of nearly 1.8 million people born in Sweden between 1973 and 2014. They found that those with mother's who had been hospitalized for an infection during pregnancy had a 79 percent higher risk of being diagnosed with autism and a 24 percent increased risk of being diagnosed with depression.

The study found the increased risk occurred even when the infections were generally consider mild.

Lead author Benjamin al-Haddad said it's "unclear how an infection by a microbe that does not directly attack the fetal brain could nevertheless affect its development."

Co-author Kristina Adams Waldford, a professor at the University of Washington School of Medicine, explained that she thinks there needs to be a broader view of "how infection and inflammation can harm the fetal brain, beyond the effects of direct infection of the brain.”

“In the meantime, we should aggressively act to prevent and treat infections during pregnancy when we can,” Waldorf said.

She expressed concern particularly about women who refuse the flu vaccine because they may be "putting their infants at risk for neuropsychiatric disorders later in life."