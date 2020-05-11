x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

Nation World

Judge orders Postal Service to sweep processing centers twice a day for ballots

Officials in key battleground states are continuing to count votes. Biden is urging patience, while Trump is pursing his legal options.

WASHINGTON — A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has ordered the U.S. Postal Service to perform twice daily sweeps of processing centers in states with extended ballot receipt deadlines to check for mail-in votes and to expedite them for delivery.

Thursday's order will remain in place until the end of states’ windows for accepting ballots.

According to court records, a similar order by the same judge earlier this week found just 13 ballots in a search of 27 processing hubs in several battleground areas.

Elections officials in key battleground states are continuing presidential vote counting. Democrat Joe Biden is urging patience, while President Donald Trump is pursing his legal options.

Several key states are too early to call — Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina and Nevada.

RELATED: Judges dismiss Trump campaign lawsuits in Georgia, Michigan

RELATED: Biden nears 270 as battleground states continue counting ballots

Credit: AP
Chester County, Pa. workers transport mail-in and absentee ballots to be processed at West Chester University, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in West Chester. The fate of the United States presidency hung in the balance Wednesday morning, as President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden battled for three familiar battleground states, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, that could prove crucial in determining who wins the White House. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)