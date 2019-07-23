COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Authorities say the remains of a western Iowa man who was reported missing in 2009 were found this year inside a closed supermarket where he'd worked.

The Council Bluffs Police Department said in a news release Monday that the man has been identified through DNA analysis as 25-year-old Larry Murillo-Moncada.

Police say the Council Bluffs man fell into an approximately 18-inch (45.7-centimeter) gap between the back of a cooler and a wall at No Frills Supermarket.

Police say his parents reported him missing Nov. 28, 2009. They say he'd become upset and ran from their home during a snowstorm.

The store was shuttered in 2016. The remains were found in January when a contractor was called to remove shelving units and coolers.

Investigators say the store's former employees told police they would often climb on top of the coolers to get to an area used for storage. Murillo-Moncada likely went to the store after leaving his home and climbed the coolers before falling 12 feet into the 18-inch gap between the units and the wall, police said.

Investigators said the coolers made so much noise that it was unlikely anyone heard Murillo-Moncada's cries for help, the Washington Post reported.

Siouxland News said Murillo-Moncada's death has been ruled an accident.

What other people are reading right now: