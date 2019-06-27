MISSOURI CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Police Department is hoping to put an end to hot car deaths in their state by offering free rearview mirror placards to parents.

The bright yellow placards hang just below your rearview mirror and read:

Where's baby? Look before you lock.

According to the O'Fallon Missouri Police Department, 13 children have died in the US after being left in hot cars.

If you see a child or pet in a hot car, your instinct would probably be to bust the window.

Before you jump into action here are some things to know:

In South Carolina, there are laws that protect you from being sued for damages

In North Carolina, that's not the case and you could be held liable

Officials say before anything happens call 911.

OTHER STORIES

4-year-old child dies after being in South Carolina hot car

Reminder: As temps reach 90 in Charlotte, don’t leave your pets in your car

Leaving water bottles in hot cars can have unexpected consequences, officials warn

CMPD: Mom charged with neglect for leaving child in car without air conditioning at Northlake Mall