JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Police say multiple people have been shot inside a grocery store on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky.

A dispatcher with the Jeffersontown Police Department said a suspect was detained following the shooting Wednesday afternoon at a Kroger store.

The store is located on the eastern outskirts of Louisville.

The dispatcher says officers remain at the scene. The extent of injuries isn't immediately known.

This is a developing story, check back here for more updates.

