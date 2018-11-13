ALBUQUERQUE, NM — Three people were shot and wounded at a food distribution warehouse in southeast Albuquerque Monday. The suspect was later found dead, police say.

Authorities responded to reports of an active shooter at Ben E. Keith Company Monday night and found three people with gunshot wounds.

The University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center said in a tweet that the three people wounded are in critical condition. Their names and ages weren't immediately available.

The suspect, believed to have been an employee of the company, was found dead near his vehicle northeast of the city, police said early Tuesday morning via Twitter. The cause of death is under investigation.

