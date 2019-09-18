Cheez-Its and Pizza Hut are combining forces to create a snack that nobody expected.

The Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza features four baked jumbo squares filled with cheese or cheese and pepperoni, according to Pizza Hut's announcement.

According to Today, the entree-snack mashup is similar to a mozzarella stick or Hot Pocket with a Cheez-Its exterior.

Pizza Hut's chief brand officer described the collaboration as "combining America's go-to gameday cravings into one next-level snack."

The combo, available nationwide, costs $6.49.

On Sept. 24 it will be added to Pizza Hut's $5 N' Up Lineup so customers will be able to order it for $6, as long as they purchase two or more additional items.

But Pizza Hut wasn't the only company announcing a food mashup on Tuesday. KFC said it was testing a new Chicken and Donuts dish in select markets.