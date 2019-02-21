Peter Tork, a bassist and singer in The Monkees, has died at the age of 77, his sister confirmed to The Washington Post and other outlets.

His sister, Anne Thorkelson, did not elaborate on where or how Tork died, but said it happened on Feb. 21.

In 2009, Tork was diagnosed with a rare form of tongue cancer.

The singer-bassist-actor had just turned 77 on Feb. 12.

At the age of 24 he was the oldest member of "The Monkees" when the show premiered on NBC in 1966.

Micky Dolenz shared on Twitter that he was heartbroken over the loss of his "Monkee brother, Peter Tork."

According to History.com, Tork had no acting experience before he was cast in the group. And while the group was a made-for-TV knockoff of the Beatles, they soon had their own records that even outsold the Beatles.

