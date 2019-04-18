As the world's focus turns toward how to rebuild Notre Dame, one woman from Scotland prompted an online debate over whether a Christ-like figure could be seen in photos of the cathedral in flames.

"I may be letting my mind play tricks on me here, folks take a close look at this picture and what do you see," 38-year-old Lesley Rowan wrote on Facebook, according to the Daily Mail.

She revealed in the comments that she saw Jesus, and other social media users agreed with her.

In another photo, some have spotted what they said looks like an angel.

She told the Daily Record she was astounded by what she saw when she looked at the photo.

"I feel like it will bring comfort to people in Paris and all over the world at this sad time," Rowan said.