Actor Paul Rudd turned 50 years old Saturday and people on social media simply aren't buying it.
Twenty-four years after Alicia Silverstone's character of Cher Horowitz described her on-screen ex-stepbrother as "kind of a Baldwin," Rudd is noted by fans for still looking youthful.
Here's a side-by-side image of him from 1995 in "Clueless" and again just over a month ago at the Academy Awards. You decide.
Paramount Pictures and AP
Here is just some of the reaction on Twitter.
Rudd is set to appear in "Avengers: Endgame" which will be released on April 26. It will be his fourth Marvel Cinematic Universe film after "Ant-Man," "Captain America: Civil War" and "Ant-Man and The Wasp."