ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort will spend nearly 4 years in prison for tax and bank fraud charges.

Manafort asked for compassion shortly before sentencing and spoke to the judge while seated in a wheelchair in an Alexandria, Virginia, courtroom.

"Saying I feel humiliated and ashamed would be a gross understatement," Manafort said.

He says he has had time to reflect on his actions during months of solitary confinement and does not recognize the person he has been made out to be in the media. He says he hopes to have an opportunity "to show the world who I know I really am."

Manafort was prosecuted as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, but this case isn't related to Donald Trump's campaign. It stems from his overseas work advising politicians in Ukraine.

A jury in Alexandria convicted Manafort last year on eight counts of tax and bank fraud related to his overseas work advising politicians in Ukraine.

Federal sentencing guidelines call for a term of roughly 20 years, though few observers expect Manafort to receive a sentence that long.

Neither prosecutors nor defense attorneys offered specific recommendations for a length of sentence, but defense attorneys are hoping for a term significantly less than 20 years.

Manafort also still faces sentencing in the District of Columbia in a separate case related to illegal lobbying.

In court papers, defense lawyers say Manafort is suffering from gout and poor health.