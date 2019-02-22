New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, 77, has been charged in Florida in a sex sting operation along with several others.

The team owner is charged with two counts of solicitation of a prostitute, Jupiter police said at a Friday morning press conference.

The charges stem from an investigation into a day spa in Jupiter. Two women were arrested there earlier this week, according to police.

“We’re as equally stunned as anyone else,” said Jupiter's police chief.

A spokesperson for Kraft says they "categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity," reported the Associated Press. "Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.”

Police say they have video evidence capturing the sex act. Kraft is facing two counts because evidence shows him in the spa on separate occasions.

CBS Miami had earlier reported Kraft was arrested, but officials in Palm Beach County say the NFL team owner will receive a notice in the mail if he lives in the county. Otherwise a warrant will be issued for his arrest.

Kraft's name is on a list of 25 people who will face charges in connection to the sex sting.

The charge comes amid a widespread crackdown on sex trafficking around Palm Beach County. About 200 arrest warrants have been issued in recent days and more are expected. Police said they secretly planted undercover cameras in targeted massage parlors and videotaped the interactions between men and the female employees.

Kraft’s wife Myra Hiatt died in 2011. He has been dating 39-year-old actress Ricki Noel Lander since 2012.

The NFL did not immediately respond to a message Friday seeking comment.

