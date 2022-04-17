A friend lost track of the man while cliff diving and reported him missing shortly after.

LIHUE, Hawaii — A man from Hudson was found dead after police say he was cliff diving on Friday in Hawaii.

Shane Uzzel, 29, was identified as the missing person recovered in the morning in the waters of Nawiliwili, according to the Kaua'i Police Department.

Uzzel was cliff diving in the early morning when he was swept out to sea, police explain. The friend he was with lost track of him and reported him missing shortly after.

Joint search and rescue operations were conducted and a U.S. Coast Guard cutter found the 29-year-old, officers say. Crews began reassociating efforts on Uzzel.