Paris has beaten its all-time heat record, hitting 105.1 F amid a heat wave breaking barriers across Europe.

Authorities say the temperature is still rising.

The national weather service Meteo France announced that the new record was reached Thursday afternoon, beating the previous record of 104.8 F in 1947.

It's one of several records set in this week's heat wave — the second wave baking the continent this summer.

France saw its hottest-ever day on record last month, when a southern town reached 114.8 F.