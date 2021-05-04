Pandora to switch from mined to lab-created diamonds

The company said the aim is to make diamond jewelry accessible to a wider audience.

WASHINGTON — Jewelry company Pandora announced on Tuesday it will be transitioning completely from mined to sustainable, lab-created diamonds.

The company said the new diamonds, dubbed the Pandora Brilliance collection, will be sold in the United Kingdom first, and then expand worldwide in 2022. The company added that it would no longer be using any mined diamonds in its products going forward.

"Pandora continues its quest to make incredible jewelry available for more people and today I’m proud to announce the introduction of Pandora Brilliance," said CEO Alexander Lacik in a statement. "It’s a new collection of beautifully designed jewellery featuring lab-created diamonds."

Pandora said lab-created diamonds are outpacing the industry's overall growth. The new diamonds will still be graded by the same 4Cs standard, cut, color, clarity and carat, before being added to the collection.

The new diamonds will be certified carbon neutral, and Pandora said its collection will be grown with more than "60% renewable energy on average, and greenhouse gas emissions from non-renewable energy are being offset through the CarbonNeutral certification."

When the new jewelry is launched worldwide next year, Pandora said it will use 100% renewable energy to create the diamonds.

"They are as much a symbol of innovation and progress as they are of enduring beauty and stand as a testament to our ongoing and ambitious sustainability agenda," Lacik added. "Diamonds are not only forever, but for everyone."