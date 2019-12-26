Christopher Lewis is an example of why you shouldn't let anyone tell you it's not possible.

What the OSU Senior had to overcome in his life would make anyone want to quit.

But Lewis has never met an obstacle he couldn't overcome.

Shortly after his birth, he was diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

The disease left his make it difficult to use the right side of his body.

But that didn't stop Lewis. He learned to play the piano and later took up the trombone.

While in High School he got the crazy idea of trying out for one of the best college marching bands in the entire country.

He started telling himself, "Never tell yourself you're not good enough," he said.

But he wondered if he would ever be good enough to play among the Ohio State Marching Band also known as" The Best Damn Band In the Land"

"At one point I really felt like stepping away I just didn't feel like I was going to be good enough," he said.

Because of his disability, Lewis had a difficult time adapting to the grueling marching style. His right arm would wear out holding his trombone and he could not point his toe enough to match the rest of the students.

The band marches on its tip-toes.

He would work with an Ohio State University doctor who used a muscle stimulator under the ball of his foot to help him lift his toe when he raised his leg. It worked.

There are just 228 slots for members of the OSU Marching Band. But a mere 28 positions for trombone players.Lewis was a long shot.

On his final tryout, in his senior year, he finally heard his name called.

He made it.

"It's been a dream come true," he said.

Lewis will graduate in May with a degree in Biochemistry.

