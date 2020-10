Virtual fall Broadway play revivals attract starry casts

Producer Jeffrey Richards unveiled a weekly play run of livestreamed works to benefit The Actors Fund.

NEW YORK — Broadway theaters may be dark, but there will be plenty of new online productions of some of classic plays this fall with some starry self-isolating actors, including Matthew Broderick, Morgan Freeman, Patti LuPone, Laura Linney and David Alan Grier.

Producer Jeffrey Richards on Wednesday unveiled a weekly play run of livestreamed works to benefit The Actors Fund. They will stream on Broadway’s Best Shows and ticket buyers can access the events through TodayTix starting at $5. The series will last seven weeks.

The push begins Oct. 14 with Gore Vidal's “The Best Man” starring Matthew Broderick, Morgan Freeman, John Malkovich, Zachary Quinto, Phylicia Rashad, Vanessa Williams, Reed Birney, Stacy Keach and Elizabeth Ashley.

On Oct. 20, a production of Kenneth Lonergan’s “This Is Our Youth" will star Lucas Hedges, Paul Mescal and Grace Van Patten. David Mamet’s ”Race" is up on Oct. 29, starring David Alan Grier and Ed O’Neill.

Mamet’s “Boston Marriage” is slated for Nov. 12 with Patti LuPone and Rebecca Pidgeon. A revival of Anton Chekhov’s “Uncle Vanya” an adapted by Neil LaBute follows on Nov. 19 with Alan Cumming, Samira Wiley, Constance Wu and Ellen Burstyn.