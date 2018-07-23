Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte has been suspended for 14 months after receiving an intravenous infusion without a therapeutic use exemption, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency announced Monday.

The 12-time Olympic medalist posted a photo of himself on social media May 24 receiving an IV infusion. USADA said Lochte cooperated with its investigation, which revealed he received permitted substances at an infusion clinic in a volume greater than 100 mL in a 12-hour period. He didn't have a therapeutic use exemption (TUE).

USADA prohibits IV infusions or injections in a volume greater than 100 mL within a 12-hour period unless it's a situation that requires hospital treatment, surgical procedures, or clinical diagnostic investigations under USADA protocol.

IV infusions or injections in excess of 100 mL within a 12-hour period received in any other setting require an approved TUE.

Lochte, 33, was expected to swim at this week's national championships in Irvine, Calif. He has been training with hopes of making the Olympic team in 2020.

