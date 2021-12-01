Reports: Olympic gold medalist Klete Keller was in mob that stormed US Capitol

Several former teammates recognized the gold medalist in footage from inside the Capitol, where he was seen wearing a U.S. Olympic team jacket with 'USA' on it.

U.S. Olympic swimming gold medalist Klete Keller was among the mob of Trump supporters that breached the U.S. Capitol last week, according to multiple media reports.

Several former teammates and coaches identified Keller in images and videos posted online, which showed the former Olympic athlete at the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, according to the New York Times.

The 6-foot-6 former professional swimmer was able to be identified partly because he was wearing an Olympic team jacket that had "USA" printed on the back, as the New York Times reports. Keller had a green face covering down around his neck, with his face visible.

The site Swim Swam first reported the story saying that Keller could be seen with his back to police, and with his arms at his side in images posted to Twitter.

As the New York Times noted, there have been no videos to emerge which show Keller involved in any violent acts inside the Capitol.

Keller won two Olympic gold medals as a relay teammate of Michael Phelps.

On Tuesday, the FBI briefed reporters on their investigation into the riot, saying that the range of crimes committed by those in the Capitol that day is "unmatched."

Trump supporters fought back after Capitol Police moved in to retake the Rotunda. pic.twitter.com/4e7mNyqWZy — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 6, 2021

Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin said Tuesday that the grounds in and outside of the U.S. Capitol was still considered, essentially, a crime scene. Steven D'Antuono of the FBI's Washington Field Office said the bureau has opened at least 160 case files in 6 days as the agency continues to arrest and bring charges against individuals involved in the Capitol riot.

Crimes the FBI is investigating range from trespass to sedition. Multiple people who entered the Capitol during the riots now face federal charges including unlawful entry and disorderly conduct, the New York Times has reported.